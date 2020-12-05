Fatima Sana Shaikh shared the information about the incident and she further thanked the fire department for reaching on time.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actor Fatima Sana Shaikh was in a panic state on Thursday night as a fire broke out at her residence in Mumbai. Taking to Instagram, Shaikh shared the information about the incident and she further thanked the fire department for reaching on time.

In her post, she wrote, "A fire broke at my place right now and in a panic state I called the fire department and they were here in no time. And took care of the situation. Thank you so much Mumbai fire brigade."

The Dangal actress was last seen in the film Ludo and she has been receiving praises for her role in the film. Ludo was a multi-starrer film and was helmed by Anurag Basu, the film features stars like Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Aditya Roy Kapur, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Pankaj Tripathi and Pearle Maaney.

Fatima was also seen in the Diljit Dosanjh starrer film Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari film, the film is a comedy-drama film and in the film, Fatima was seen in a different avatar. The film is set in 1995 Bombay and the Ludo actress plays the role of a Marathi girl and holds rebellious nature as her family forces her to get settled.

The film Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari was produced by Zee Studios and was released on the theatres on November 13.

Talking about Ludo, Fatima shared, "I feel absolutely humbled by the response my character in Ludo has been receiving. This movie will always be special as the experience was one of a kind! Working on sets without a script in your hand was something new, but Anurag sir made sure each one of us plays our characters in the most natural way possible. I am glad people are liking my work in the film."

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma