New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's actress Munmun Dutta has once again fallen in legal trouble for using a casteist slur in the video. This time an FIR has been registered in Mumbai against the actress for posting a video with a casteist slur on social media. A report posted by ANI read, "FIR registered against TV actor Munmun Dutta for posting a video with a casteist slur on social media: Mumbai Police"

FIR registered against TV actor Munmun Dutta for posting a video with a casteist slur on social media: Mumbai Police#Maharashtra — ANI (@ANI) May 29, 2021

This is not the first case filed against the TV actress, earlier, a complaint was lodged in Indore by Akhil Bhartiya Balai Mahasangh president Manoj Parmar under relevant sections of the Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. In his complaint, Manoj said that the use of the 'racist' word by the actress, has hurt the sentiments of the SC/ST community, especially the Valmiki community.

Meanwhile, similar FIR's were registered in Madhya Pradesh and Haryana against TV actress Munmun Dutta. However, later she issues a public apology for her words which read, "This is in reference to a video that I posted yesterday wherein one word used by me has been misinterpreted. It was never said with the intent of insult, intimidate, humiliate or hurt anyone's feelings. Because of my language barrier, I was genuinely misinformed about the meaning of the word. Once I was made aware of its meaning, I immediately took the part down. I have utmost respect for every single person from every caste, creed or gender and acknowledge their immense contribution to our society or nation. I sincerely would like to apologise to every single person who have been unintentionally hurt by the usage of the word and I sincerely regret for the same."

For unversed, a few weeks ago, Munmun Dutta, who essays the role of Babita in TMKOC, shared a video on a YouTube channel wherein she was heard using a 'casteist' word that didn't go down well with the people. And for this, she was criticised widely by the netizens on social media.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv