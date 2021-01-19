Tandav Row: Several Indian politicians have also filed police complaints against the makers of the show and have said that the show was trying to hurt their religious sentiments

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: The Amazon Prime web series has lent into legal trouble for allegedly hurting the Hindu sentiments. An FIR has also been lodged against the makers of the newly released web series ‘Tandav’ for inciting communal disharmony, hurting religious sentiments, and allegedly showing Uttar Pradesh Police in a bad light. The FIR has been registered at Rabupura police station.

Several Indian politicians have also filed police complaints against the makers of the show and have said that the show was trying to hurt their religious sentiments by mocking their Hindu gods.

The objection has been raised over a scene from the series in which actor Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub was playing the character of Lord Shiva in the modern world. In the scene, Zeeshan is doing a theatre performance and is holding a Trishul in his hands and is asking how he should tweet or post pictures so that his followers increase. With the scene, the controversial 'Azaadi' chants are also heard by the audiences.

What has Director Ali Abbas Zafar said on this?

After facing severe backlash on social media, the director of Tandav Ali Abbas Zafar also issued a statement regarding the web series and he has apologised for hurting the religious sentiments of people.

The statement read, "We have been closely monitoring viewer reactions to the web series Tandav and today during a discussion, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has informed us regarding a large number of grievances and petitions received on various facets of the web series with serious concerns and apprehensions regarding its content hurting the sentiments of the people."

However, the apology did not go well with many leaders and BJP's Ram Kadam came forward and said, "The result of our continuous talks with Amazon for the last 5 hours is that several political leaders have had to put pressure on Amazon. This has forced the team of Tandav to apologise. But let us clarify that your apology is not enough. We will not wait till we send all of them to prison. We will intensify #banAmazonproducts campaign,"

What the politicians and I&B Ministry has said?

Earlier, on Sunday the Information and Broadcasting Ministry also issued a notice to Amazon Prime Video. BJP MP Manoj Kotak also wrote to I&B minister Prakash Javadekar that the series 'Tandav' should be banned as it has hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus.

BJP leader Kapil Mishra has also issued a legal notice against Amazon Prime to immediately remove 'Tandav' from its platform or they will face criminal proceedings. The legal notice read, "Tandav series is full of hatred which is directed by Ali Abbas Zaffar and is trying to create a communal divide between Hindu and Muslims in the country and the portrayal in the series is enough to spread communal hatred."

What Kangana Ranaut has tweeted about the show Tandav?

Kangana Ranaut has now deleted the tweet on Tandav but it stirred up a storm on social media as she said 'Because even Lord Krishna forgave 99 mistakes of Sheshupala.... pehle Shanti phir Kranti (Silence must be followed by revolution).... time to take their heads off... Jai Shri Krishan…” She said this by replying to a tweet that read, "how people have ‘stopped taking insults lying down’ and made the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting seek an explanation from the makers.

Tandav web series is the story that revolves around Samar Pratap played by Saif Ali Khan and his quest to inherit the chair of PM from his father Devki Nandan essayed by Tigmanshu Dhulia, who isn't willing to retire yet. The show that also stars Sunil Grover, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Kumud Mishra apart was released on 15 January on Amazon Prime Video.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma