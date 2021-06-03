Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani were spotted roaming near the Bandra, Bandstand Promenade without a valid reason. Scroll down to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Amid the growing concern in Maharashtra due to COVID-19, the state government imposed a lockdown-like curfew to curb the outspread of the deadly virus. The government further added that those found violating the rule -2 PM deadline for restrictions on the movement of people outside their houses without a valid reason, will have to face the consequences. On Wednesday, Mumbai Police found Bollywood's rumoured couple Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani flouting the pandemic norms by roaming in the public place without a valid reason. The actors were spotted roaming near the Bandra, Bandstand Promenade in the evening, hours after the 2 PM deadline. An FIR has been registered against them under section 188 of IPC for disobeying the order.

"A police team spotted Shroff roaming in the Bandstand area in the evening. When questioned, he couldn't give a satisfactory reply to why he was roaming outside. Police took down his details and registered a case under section 188 (Disobeying the order of public servant) of the IPC," the official said, adding it was a bailable offence and no arrest was made.

Reportedly, the duo was enjoying a drive after their gym session around Bandra. Disha was sitting in the front while Tiger at the back seat. The actors left after Mumbai police checked their Aadhaar Card and completed other formalities.

Maharashtra Lockdown

The state is under lockdown till June 15. All essential shops are allowed to operate between 7 am to 2 pm. After this, those who are spotted flouting the rules will have to pay the hefty fine.

Coming back to Disha and Tiger, on the work front, Tiger will be next seen in Heropanti 2 and Ganpath alongside Kriti Sanon. Disha Patani was last seen in Salman Khan's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, next she will be seen in KTina and Ek Villain Returns co-starring John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria.

