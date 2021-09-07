After the incident, Koi Mil Gaya actor Rajat Bedi immediately took the injured man to Cooper hospital, where he accepted hitting the man and promised financial help to the victim.

New Delhi |Jagran Entertainment Desk: A case has been registered against Bollywood actor Rajat Bedi for allegedly hitting a person with his car in the Andheri area, Mumbai. As per the ANI report, the man, who was in an inebriated state, was trying to cross the road when the actor's car knocked him off.

Currently, the victim is said to be in a critical state as he has sustained injuries at the back of his head and has even lost a lot of blood.

“His condition is too critical, as he sustained head injuries. He is in the ICU and on oxygen support. He urgently needs blood,” Mid-Day quoted a doctor from Cooper Hospital.

According to a report in the Times of India, the incident occurred around 6:30 PM, when the victim was heading home from work. The Mumbai Police has registered a traffic accident case against actor Rajat in DN Nagar police station.

"The actor immediately rushed the pedestrian to Cooper hospital and after getting him admitted, returned to the DN Nagar police station and narrated the incident. The injured person is unconscious. A case of a traffic accident will be registered," Times of India quoted DCP (Zone IX) Sangramsinh Nishandar saying.

On the professional front, actor Rajat Bedi is known for his role as Raj Saxena in Koi...Mil Gaya, starring Hrithik Roshan and Priety Zinta. He has worked in over 40 films, including Khamoshh...Khauff Ki Raat, Rocky- The Rebel, Rakht, The Train and Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi.

Not just this, he was the first winner from Punjab in Gladrags Manhunt Contest India. He represented India at Manhunt International 1994 held in Greece and was awarded 4th Runner Up in the finale.

