It is reported that the FIR was filed against the three at the Khar police station on the complaint of Dr. Sanjay Funde, a medical officer in the H-West ward of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Mumbai police on Monday registered an FIR against actors Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan, and his son Nirvaan for violating Covid-19 quarantine rules. It is reported that the FIR has been registered under Section 188 IPC under 3 of Epidemic Diseases Act by a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) medical officer.

Recently, the three arrived from Dubai and the BMC officials asked them to quarantine in a hotel however, they skipped the rules and went straight to their home. It is reported that the FIR was filed against the three at the Khar police station on the complaint of Dr. Sanjay Funde, a medical officer in the H-West ward of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

The FIR read that Arbaaz and Sohail returned from Dubai on December 25, 2020, and Nirvaan arrived on December 30 and they were supposed to undergo institutional quarantine for about seven days but they skipped it and flouted the rule and went directly to their residence.

The news agency ANI reported, "Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) registers FIR against actor Sohail Khan & his son Nirvaan as well as actor Arbaaz Khan for violating COVID norms. They returned from Dubai on 25th Dec & were asked to remain in quarantine in a hotel but they went home: BMC. #Maharashtra"

Funde in his complaint said that he visited Sohail Khan’s residence and he told him that they made their bookings at the Taj Land's End Hotel in Bandra to quarantine but on arrival they tested negative for coronavirus thus they directly went to their home.

Funde further said in the FIR that according to Covid-19 rules, even if the test result comes negative, passengers are bound to quarantine for seven days.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma