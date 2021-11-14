New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Unending troubles for Shilpa Shetty and her businessman husband Raj Kundra as the couple has now been accused in Rs 1.51 crore cheating case. As per a report in Times Now, the case is connected to a fitness enterprise started by the couple. A businessman has filed a cheating and forgery complaint against the couple and even demanded Rs 1.51 crore.

As per reports, the businessman alleged that the couple took money from investors across the country for their fitness enterprise. However, when he demanded his money of Rs 1.51 crore back, Shilpa and Raj threatened him.

As per a PTI report, the FIR has been registered at Bandra police station under various Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections, including 420 (cheating), 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention).

The couple is yet to react to this complaint. Meanwhile, Raj Kundra recently made a public appearance with the family, Shilpa and children, on their trip to Himachal Pradesh. The couple was snapped, offering prayers at one of the iconic temples in Himachal Pradesh. However, to everyone's surprise, Raj went missing on their return to Mumbai. Shilpa appeared at the airport alone with her kids Samisha and Vivaan.

For unversed, Raj Kundra was arrested by Mumbai police for allegedly producing and distributing pornographic videos. After two months in September, he was granted bail by the court. Earlier, Shilpa requested her fans and media for privacy after her husband's arrest. In her statement, she said, "As a family, we are taking recourse to all our available legal remedies. But, till then I humbly request you - especially as a MOTHER - to respect our privacy for my children’s sake and request you to refrain from commenting on half-baked information without verifying the veracity of the same. I am a proud law-abiding Indian citizen and a hardworking professional for the last 29 years. People have put their faith in ME & I’ve never let anyone down.”

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv