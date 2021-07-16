T-Series managing director, Bhushan Kumar is yet to respond to the rape allegations of a 30-yr-old woman. Read on to know more about the same.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: An FIR has been filed against T-Series owner Bhushan Kumar for allegedly raping a 30-yr-old woman. She registered the complaint at Mumbai’s D N Nagar police station where she alleged that the filmmaker, under the pretext of casting her in one of his forthcoming projects, raped her.

Confirming the news, Mumbai Police's senior officer on duty spoke to News18 and said, “A case of rape under section 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). We are still investigating the matter."

Mumbai Police is investigating the case and will now be recording Bhusham Kumar statement after questioning him about the rape allegations. Till now there have been no arrests made.

Meanwhile, for the unversed, Bhushan Kumar is a big name in the film industry. He is not just a Managing Director of the music company T-Series but is also a filmmaker who has produced many hits like Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Ready, Aashiqui 2 and more.

In the recent year, T-Series gained even more success and went on to back a lot of famous films including Yaariyan, Batti Gul Meter Chalu, Hindi Medium, Tumhari Sulu, Hate Story 3, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Satyameva Jayate, De De Pyaar De, Hate Story 3, Kabir Singh and many more.

Bhushan took over his father Gulshan Kumar's company after the latter was murdered in 1997.

Talking about his personal life, Bhushan Kumar is married to former model and actress Divya Khosla Kumar who is also a director. The couple has a son named Ruhaan.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal