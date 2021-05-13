As per reports, a Dalit rights activist Rajat Kalsan has lodged an FIR against the actress in Hissar, Haryana. Munmun had even issued an apology on her Twitter handle before this. Read on to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: An FIR has been filed against Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's actor Munmun Dutta for her casteist slur in a video. Yes, the actress last week, shared a video on her YouTube channel where she was heard using a word which didn't go down well with many and they started criticizing her on social media.

As per reports, a Dalit rights activist Rajat Kalsan has lodged an FIR against the actress in Hissar, Haryana, under section 3(1) (u) of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

This happened after Munmun issued an apology on Wednesday for her words. Infact #ArrestMunmunDutta also started trending on the microblogging site. In her post she wrote:

"This is in reference to a video that I posted yesterday wherein one word used by me has been misinterpreted. It was never said with the intent of insult, intimidate, humiliate or hurt anyone's feelings. Because of my language barrier, I was genuinely misinformed about the meaning of the word. Once I was made aware of its meaning, I immediately took the part down. I have utmost respect for every single person from every caste, creed or gender and acknowledge their immense contribution to our society or nation. I sincerely would like to apologise to every single person who have been unintentionally hurt by the usage of the word and I sincerely regret for the same."

As soon as she shared the post, she received a mixed response from Twitterati. By some, she still drew a lot of flak while many of her fans showed their support by making the #WeSupportMunmunDutta trend online.

For the unversed, Munmum Dutta is a famous name on TV and appears as Babita Iyer in the popular comedy show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma. Apart from that the actress has even done a few films named Mumbai Express, Holiday and more.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal