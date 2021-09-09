Rajat Bedi accidentally hit a local slum-dweller by his car on Monday at the busy Sitladevi Temple Road in Andheri west. Scroll down to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actor Rajat Bedi recently came into news for his rash driving and hitting a man named Rajesh Boudh with his car. And now the 39-year-old victim has succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday after the accident.

After the death of the injured victim on Tuesday late night, D N Nagar police have added section 304-A (Causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code in the FIR registered against the actor, an official said.

However, as per reports, the actor is not yet arrested. Talking about the incident, the police official said, "The accident victim Rajesh Baudh, a labourer, was declared dead in the Cooper Hospital where he was being treated for the last two days."

The incident took place on the evening of September 6, Monday near a temple in Andheri when the actor was on his way home, according to police.

The pedestrian, who was in an inebriated condition, suddenly came into the middle of the road and got hit by the actor's car before the latter could apply brakes.

The actor took the injured person to the nearby Cooper Hospital and then went to D N Nagar police station where he informed about the incident to on-duty police officer, police had said.

Police had registered a case against the actor under Indian Penal Code sections 279 (rash driving) and 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others).

Meanwhile, Bedi’s manager spoke to ETimes and said, “In an unfortunate incident, though it was not Rajat fault as he was driving really slow. Mr Rajesh suddenly came in front of Rajat’s car. He was fully drunk, near Andheri West Metro station. Rajat himself immediately took him to Cooper Hospital after the accident and extended all possible help and support to him, arranged for blood in the night at 3.30 am and supported his family. Sadly he passed away."

On the work front, Rajat Bedi is a prominent face in Bollywood and has worked in many films like Hrithik Roshan-starrer 'Koi...Mil Gaya', Salman Khan's 'Partner', Sunny Deol's Hero: Love Story of a Spy and more.

With PTI inputs

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal