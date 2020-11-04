New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: The women's wing of the Goa forward party has filed a complaint against Poonam Pandey for shooting an obscene video at the Chapoli dam in Goa. The actress recently returned to Mumbai from Goa. It is also reported that another FIR has been filed against an unnamed person for shooting the obscene video.

The complaint has been filed at Canacona Police Station in Goa. The news agency ANi tweeted, "Goa: FIR filed against an unknown person at Canacona PS for shooting of vulgar video featuring actress Poonam Pandey. Offence registered under IPC. Also, women's wing of Goa Forward Party filed a complaint against Pandey for shooting obscene video at Chapoli Dam."

Earlier, Poonam filed FIR against her husband Sam Bombay at South Goa's Canacona police station. She alleged that her husband had assaulted and slapped her besides threatening her with dire consequences over a "personal dispute". The FIR has been registered under sections 323, 504, 354 and 506(ii) of the Indian Penal Code.

Poonam and Sam tied the knots on September 10 and after Poonam filed a complaint against him, he was then arrested and then granted bail. He was directed by the court to report before the investigating officer at the Canacona police station in South Goa for four days and cooperate with the investigation.

Poonam has acted in films like Nasha, The Journey of Karma and Malini and Co.. She has also appeared in Kannada and Telugu movies such as Love Is Poison.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma