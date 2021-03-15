Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has booked Gauahar Khan for allegedly shooting for a film despite being tested positive for coronavirus.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actress Gauahar Khan has landed in legal trouble on Monday as Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has booked the Bigg Boss fame actress for allegedly shooting for a film despite being tested positive for coronavirus.

Taking to Twitter, Mumbai Police shared a post in which they wrote, "No ‘Role’ Greater Than Helping Keep Mumbai Safe! FIR has been filed against a Bollywood actor who flouted quarantine rules and went shooting after testing positive for COVID19. We urge citizens to ensure a well-deserved climax for the virus."

