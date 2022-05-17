New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Comedian Bharti Singh, who is currently hosting The Khatra Show' has been in the news for a couple of days as her old video of mocking men with beards has surfaced online. Many people accused her of disrespecting the beard that Sikh men maintain as part of their religious belief. Now, an FIR has been lodged against the comedian in Punjab's Amritsar on Monday on the complaint of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, which alleged that she had hurt the sentiments of Sikhs.

She has been charged under Section 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage reli­gious feelings) of the IPC. In the video, she said, "Beard-moustache has many benefits. Drink milk and put some of the beards in your mouth, it will taste nothing less than Seviyaan. Many of my friends have gotten married to men with long beards, and spend the entire day removing lice from them".

Bharti also shared an apology video on Instagram. She wrote, "Main comedy karti hoon logo ko khush karne ke liye na ki kisi ka dil dukhane ke liye .agar meri kisi baat se koi hurt hua ho tho maaf kar dena aapni behan samjh ke #punjabi #proudpunjabi #love #respect. (I do comedy to make people happy, not to hurt anyone. If anyone felt hurt because of me, then forgive me considering me as your sister)".

In the video, Bharti said, "There is a video that's been going viral for the past few days, and people have sent me that video as well claiming that I made fun of beard and moustache. I have been watching that video repeatedly and also request people to watch it. I haven't talked about any religion or caste. I didn't talk about any Punjabi that Punjabis keep beard and moustache. I was just generally talking and doing comedy with my friend that everyone keeps beard and moustache nowadays." Later, she also apologised and said, "But if it has hurt the sentiments of any religion or caste, I apologise with folded hands. I am a Punjabi myself, I was born in Amritsar and I will always respect it. I am a proud Punjabi, too."

