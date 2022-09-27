Fingers Crossed: Hrithik Roshan Teases Fans About Playing ‘Dev’ In ‘Brahmastra 2’

After the success of ‘Brahamstra Part One: Shiva’, the makers of the fantasy trilogy are eyeing for an even bigger sequel. Starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles, ‘Brahmastra’ smashed several box-office records and minted over Rs 350 crore worldwide in just 10 days of its release.

After the release, it was revealed that the second installment of the film will be based on ‘Dev’. The casting for the role has not been revealed yet. However, fans were quick to speculate that it’s going to be either Hrithik Roshan, Ranveer Singh, Shah Rukh Khan or Ranbir Kapoor himself.

Adding fuel to the fire, Hrithik Roshan, who is currently gearing up for his upcoming action-thriller film, ‘Vikram Vedha’, has revealed that he might be a part of ‘Brahmastra 2.’ The actor, who is also rumored to be a part of Nitish Tiwari’s mega budget mythological film ‘Ramayana’, teased his fans about his future projects.

In a recent interaction with some reporters, Hrithik was asked whether he will star in any of these two projects, to which Hrithik replied, “What is happening? Nothing is happening. Next ‘Fighter’ will start and then there is potential for others to be made, (including) the ones you spoke of. Fingers crossed.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hrithik Roshan will be next seen in ‘Vikram Vedha’, the remake of a Tamil film by the same name. The film stars Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte in prominent roles. “Vikram Vedha” is directed by Pushkar and Gayatri, who also helmed the original film. The film will release on September 30.

Hrithik will reunite with his ‘War’ director Siddharth Anand for the action thriller film, ‘Fighter’, where he will star alongside Deepika Padukone for the first time on screen. Touted as India’s first aerial action franchise, the film also stars Anil Kapoor.