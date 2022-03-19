New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Global icon Priyanka Chopra often treats her fans with adorable pictures with her husband Nick Jonas. The actress never misses any occasion and always makes sure that she shares a glimpse. Recently, the Matrix 4 actress shared a sneak peek of her Holi celebration with her husband Nick Jonas after they became parents recently via surrogacy.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Priyanka shared a bunch of pictures with Nick Jonas from their Holi celebrations at their Los Angeles home. Even Nick also shared a video on Instagram Reels giving a glimpse of their Holi this year with friends. In a video shared by Priyanka, the actress can be seen walking towards Nick and giving him a hug while Nick tried to apply colour on her hair, Priyanka pushed him and walked away laughing.

In another picture, Priyanka can be seen lying on the deck by their swimming pool. The actress also shared a selfie featuring herself and Nick.

Sharing the pictures, the actress wrote, "To be able to find some joy at a time when the world feels so scary is such a blessing. Happy Holi everyone. Thank you to our friends and family for playing Holi like desi’s do! Feeling blessed," and added hashtag photo dump, happy Holi, good over evil and festival of colours.

Take a look at the pictures shared by Priyanka here:

Priyanka recently returned from Rome in order to celebrate the occasion with her family.

Earlier this year, Priyanka and Nick welcomed their baby together through surrogacy. In a joint statement, the couple announced the news.

“We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much,” the statement reads.

On Priyanka's professional front, the actress has a bunch of projects in the pipeline, including the Amazon Prime Video series Citadel, romantic drama Text For You, and the Bollywood film Jee Le Zaraa, which stars Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen