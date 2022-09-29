‘Finally…’: Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal Share Voice Note Ahead Of Their Wedding

Bollywood actors Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha have been hitting the headlines as the duo is set to take their relationship to the next level. Fazal and Chadha are set to tie the knot, and finally, both the actors have officially confirmed their wedding in a most unique way. The lovebirds are among the most adored couple in the industry. Back on September 28, the couple was spotted at Mumbai's airport while heading to Delhi, to begin their wedding festivities.

Officially confirming information about the wedding, Richa took to her Instagram handle and share a video which has a voice note in it. In the voice note, Ali and Richa both expressed gratitude towards fans who have been showering all their good wishes and blessing on the couple.

The couple can be heard saying, "Two years ago, we formalised our union, and just then, the pandemic hit us all pressing a pause button on our celebrations and life. Like the rest of the nation, we too were struck by personal tragedies one after another. Now, as we all enjoy this window of respite, we are finally celebrating with our families and friends. We are so so very touched and grateful for all the love and blessings that are coming our way. We offer you nothing but our love. Thank you."

They also gave themselves a hashtag -- #RiAli to their post.

Take a look at the video here:

Meanwhile, entertainment portal Pinkvilla earlier reported that the wedding festivities of Rich and Ali will begin on September 30 and will go on for three days.

A few days ago, another report surfaced online that stated Ali and Richa decided to drop the 'no-phone policy' on their big day.

The couple first met each other on the sets of Fukrey, which was released in 2012. Back in 2017, both the actors confirmed their relationship. Ali shared a picture on his Instagram with Richa and wrote 'Hai toh hai'. Now, the duo is all set to return to big screens with Fukrey's third franchise 'Fukrey 3' co-starring featuring Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, and Manjot Singh.