Filthy Rich: Ghislaine Maxwell: Check Release Date, Trailer Of The Upcoming Documentary

Netflix's much awaited true-crime documentary, Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich,is all set to be released on the streaming platform later this month. The movie will focus on Ghislaine Maxwell, the socialite and accomplice of convicted s*x offender Jeffrey Epstein who was put on trial for s*x trafficking. The upcoming film will be revealed how her "class and privilege disguised her predatory character" and how her recent criminal case went "beyond the headlines."

The OTT giant, Netflix, recently announced the release date of the much-awaited documentary. Announcing the same on its Instagram handle, Netflix wrote, "Stories from survivors frame this documentary detailing the s*x-trafficking trial of Ghislaine Maxwell, a socialite and accomplice of Jeffrey Epstein. Ghislaine Maxwell: Filthy Rich is coming to Netflix on November 25." As per the post, the series is all set to premiere on the OTT platform on November 25.

Stories from survivors frame this documentary detailing the sex-trafficking trial of Ghislaine Maxwell, a socialite and accomplice of Jeffrey Epstein.



Ghislaine Maxwell: Filthy Rich is coming to Netflix on November 25. pic.twitter.com/hV9SRPW1gS — Netflix (@netflix) October 27, 2022

More about Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich

The upcoming film includes interviews with attorneys, police officers and victims of Epstein. As evident from the trailer, the movie will also feature an interview with Annie Farmer, who accused Epstein and Maxwell of s*xual misconduct and testified in the London socialite's trial.

The film has been helmed by Lisa Bryant, Maiken Baird and Joe Berlinger, popularly known for Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel.

It is pertinent to note that Ghislaine Maxwell is the oldest child of media magnate Robert Maxwell and the ex-girlfriend of billionaire Jeffrey Epstein. In June 2022, she was sentenced to 20 years in jail after being found guilty on five counts relating to s*x trafficking.