Filmmaker Ram Madhvani Celebrates 7 Years Of ‘Neerja’, Shares Throwback Pics From Set

Sonam Kapoor starrer 'Neerja' turned seven today, as the film's director Ram Madhvani shared a series of throwback pictures from the set. 'Neerja' was based on the real-life of Neerja Bhanot, a flight attendant, who was killed in her attempt to save the passengers on Pan Am Flight 73, which was hijacked in Pakistan on September 5, 1986.

Taking to Ram Madhvani's Instagram, the filmmaker wrote, "7 years to this moment. 7 years to Neerja." As Sonam Kapoor played the titular role in the film, the film also featured actor Jim Sarbh, Shabana Azmi, Shekhar Ravjiani, and Yogendra in pivotal roles.

Sonam Kapoor received a special mention for her role in 'Neerja' at the 64th National Film Awards and reshared Ram Madhvani's Instagram post on her Instagram stories with a folded hands emoticon.

On the occasion of Neerja Bhanot's birth anniversary, Sonam Kapoor also shared a series of pictures featuring her which read, "Celebrating Neerja's courage, charm and outlandish love for life - on her birth anniversary."

It further read, "Playing her was a life-altering experience for me, and I couldn't have been more thrilled to have honored her legacy in my way. Every time I talk about Neerja, I just go on and on, and rightfully so - for her story to date, continues to inspire millions around the world."

Sonam Kapoor also talked about her character in the film, according to a report of NDTV, she said, "Portraying a young girl from Chandigarh who saved the lives of the 359 passengers on-board Pan AM Flight 73 was not only challenging but also a great honor."

She also added, "As the movie completes its 4th anniversary, I would like people to recall how fear gave courage to the young Neerja Bhanot. She was the true icon of bravery, strength, and sacrifice for our country."

Sonam Kapoor will next be seen in Shome Makhija's 'Blind.'