Bollywood filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar has lodged a complaint at Mumbai's Dadar police station after receiving messages demanding a ransom of Rs 35 crore

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar has lodged a complaint at Mumbai's Dadar police station after receiving messages demanding a ransom of Rs 35 crore from a person claiming to be a member of Abu Salem's gang. An offence has been registered and transferred to the police's Anti-Extortion Cell, an official said on Thursday.

Manjrekar filed the police complaint two days back, alleging that an unidentified person, claiming to a member of the gang of the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts' case convict Abu Salem, sent him messages on mobile phone demanding Rs 35 crore, the official said.

"As the case is sensitive and extortion bid is involved, the offence has been transferred to the Anti-Extortion Cell for investigation," he said.

The national award winning filmmaker is credited with directing critically acclaimed movies like "Vaastav: The Reality", "Astitva" and "Viruddh".

Manjrekar's daughter Saiee Manjrekar debuted in the film opposite Salman Khan in 'Dabangg 3', which released in December 2019.

Salem, who was extradited from Portugal in November 2005, was granted bail in 2013 in the present case. However, he is currently in jail on various other cases, including the 1993 Mumbai blasts case.

Salem fled India after the bombings with his companion and former Bollywood actress Monica Bedi.The couple were arrested on an Interpol warrant and Portugal agreed to extradite Salem and Bedi after assurances from India that they would not face the death sentence.

There are at least another 25 cases of murder, extortion and kidnapping registered against him and he is also accused of terrorising Bollywood film stars and producers.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha