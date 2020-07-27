The ace director reached the Santacruz Police Station at 11:30 PM and recorded his statement before Deputy Commissioner of Police Abhishek Trimukhe.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Mumbai Police on Monday recorded the statement of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt in connection with the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case. The ace director reached the Santacruz Police Station at 11:30 PM and recorded his statement before Deputy Commissioner of Police Abhishek Trimukhe.

"Mahesh Bhatt will be called for questioning and we will later call Karan Johar''s manager too. If required Karan Johar can also be called for the questioning in Sushant Singh Rajput case," he told ANI yesterday. Kangana Ranaut who has alleged that the late actor was a victim of nepotism in the film industry has also been summoned by the Bandra police.

On June 14 Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra apartment. 14 individuals including his family and housekeepers recorded their statement in connection with his death.

On June 27, two former employees of Yash Raj Films were questioned about the actor’s contract with YRF. Later, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Shekhar Kapur, Aditya Chopra, and film critic Rajeev Masand called in for questioning. A fresh summon was delivered to actress Kangana Ranaut. Now, Film Director Mahesh Bhatt was called in for the interrogation. Reportedly, the CEO of Karan Johar's Dharma Productions will also record his statement on Tuesday.

The untimely death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput has created a wave of shock across the country. The actor had committed suicide on June 14 by hanging himself through the ceiling. It has been more than a month since his demise but nothing has come into the light. The whole nation is saddened over the loss of a prolific actor who could have touched the skies. MS Dhoni actor was last seen in Dil Bechara which was premiered on Disney Plus Hotstar opposite debutant actress Sanjana Sanghi.

