Every year, the Technical Awards takes place days before the main Filmfare night. The Filmfare Awards will air on April 11 on Colors TV.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: The much-awaited winner list of Filmfare Technical Awards is finally out. On Saturday, the Filmfare announced the winner of 2020's Technical Awards. Every year, the Technical Awards takes place days before the main Filmfare night. On Saturday, the highly anticipated list was out and Pritam bagged the Best Music Album award for the film Ludo. On the other hand, choreographer Farah Khan too took home the Best Choreography Filmfare Award for Sushant Singh Rajput starrer film's title song Dil Bechara.

Taking to Instagram, Farah also shared a heartfelt post with her beautiful picture in which she was holding the trophy in her hand. She wrote, "This one is special.. my 7th @filmfareaward for #DilBechara .. my only song with @sushantsinghrajput who turned my good choreography into an exceptional song with his ease.. bittersweet feelings while accepting this today.. thank u my bhai Mukesh @castingchhabra I thought im doing u a favour but clearly it was the opposite."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Farah Khan Kunder (@farahkhankunder)

Check out the list of winners of the Filmfare Award:

Best Music Album- Pritam for the film Ludo

Best Playback Singer (Male)- Raghav Chaitanya for the film Thappad's song Ek Tukda Dhoop

Best Playback Singer (Female)- Asees Kaur for the film Malang's title song

People's Choice Award For Best Short Film - Priyanka Banerjee for the short film Devi

Best Short film in Fiction- Shivraj Waichal for teh film Arjun

Best Short Film in Non-Fiction- Nitesh Ramesh Parulekar for the film Backyard Wildlife Sanctuary

Best Actor Female Short Film- Purti Savardekar for the film The First Wedding

Best Actor Male Short Film- Arnav Abdagire for the film Arjun

Winners of Technical Awards:

Best Story- Anubhav Sushila Sinha & Mrunmayee Lagoo Waikul (Thappad)

Best Screenplay- Rohena Gera (Sir)

Best Dialogue- Juhi Chaturvedi (Gulabo Sitabo)

Best Sound Design- Kaamod Kharade (Thappad)

Best Production Design- Manasi Dhruv Mehta (Gulabo Sitabo)

Best Editing- Yasha Pushpa Ramchandani (Thappad)

Best Costume Design- Veera Kapur Ee (Gulabo Sitabo)

Best Cinematography- Avik Mukhopadhayay (Gulabo Sitabo)

Best Action- Ramazan Bulut, Rp Yadav (Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior)

Best Choreography- Farah Khan (Dil Bechara)

Best Background Score- Mangesh Urmila Dhakde (Thappad)

Best VFX- Prasad Sutar(Ny Vfx Wala) (Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior)

Special Awards

RD Burman Award- Gulzaar

The Filmfare Awards will air on April 11 on Colors TV.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma