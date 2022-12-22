Filmfare OTT Awards 2022 Winners: Abhishek Bachchan Gets Best Actor For ‘Dasvi’, Anil Kapoor And Raveena Tandon Win BIG | See Complete List

Thu, 22 Dec 2022 08:09 AM IST
It was a big night in Bollywood with the Filmfare OTT Awards 2022 held on Wednesday. The red carpet of the event saw several celebrities in attendance, including Anil Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Bhuvan Bam, Nawazuddin Siddiqui amongst others.
The award night saw a big win for Abhishek Bachchan. The actor grabbed the most prestigious award of ‘Best Actor’ for his social-comedy film ‘Dasvi’. The film also went on to win the ‘Best Film-Web Original) at the Filmfare OTT awards.
Here is a complete list of winners at the Filmfare OTT Awards 2022:
Best Web Series
Rocket Boys
Best Director, Web Series
Abhay Pannu (Rocket Boys)
Best Actor,Web Series (Male) Drama
Pawan Malhotra (Tabbar)
Best Actor,Web Series (Female) Drama
Raveena Tandon (Aranyak)
Best Supporting Actor,Web Series (Male) Drama
Gagan Arora (Tabbar)
Best Supporting Actor,Web Series (Female) Drama
Supriya Pathak Kapur (Tabbar)
Best (Non-Fiction) Original (Series/Special)
House Of Secrets Burari Deaths
Best Film, Web Original
Dasvi
Best Actor, Web Original Film (Male)
Abhishek Bachchan (Dasvi)
Best Actor, Web Original Film (Female)
Taapsee Pannu (Looop Lapeta)
Best Supporting Actor, Web Original Film (Male)
Anil Kapoor (Thar)
Best Supporting Actor, Web Original Film (Female)
Mita Vashisht
Best Actor,Web Series (Male) Comedy
Jameel Khan (Gullak Season 3)
Best Actor,Web Series (Female) Comedy
Geetanjali Kulkarni (Gullak Season 3)
Best Supporting Actor,Web Series (Male) Comedy
Raghubir Yadav (Panchayat Season 2)
Best Supporting Actor,Web Series (Female) Comedy
Neena Gupta (Masaba Masaba Season 2)
Best Comedy (Series/Specials)
Gullak Season 3
Best Director, Series, Critics Choice
Ajitpal Singh (Tabbar)
Best Web Series
Tabbar
Best Web Series (Popular)
Rocket Boys
Best Actor Male (Drama)
Ishqwak Singh (Rocket Boys)
Best Actor Female Drama
Sakshi Tanwar
Best Actor Female (Comedy)
Mithila Palkar (Little Things Season 4)
Best Actor Male (Comedy)
Jitendra Kumar (Panchayat Season 2)