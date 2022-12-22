Filmfare OTT Awards 2022 Winners: Abhishek Bachchan Gets Best Actor For ‘Dasvi’, Anil Kapoor And Raveena Tandon Win BIG | See Complete List

It was a big night in Bollywood with the Filmfare OTT Awards 2022 held on Wednesday. The red carpet of the event saw several celebrities in attendance, including Anil Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Bhuvan Bam, Nawazuddin Siddiqui amongst others.

The award night saw a big win for Abhishek Bachchan. The actor grabbed the most prestigious award of ‘Best Actor’ for his social-comedy film ‘Dasvi’. The film also went on to win the ‘Best Film-Web Original) at the Filmfare OTT awards.

Here is a complete list of winners at the Filmfare OTT Awards 2022:

Best Web Series

Rocket Boys

Best Director, Web Series

Abhay Pannu (Rocket Boys)

Best Actor,Web Series (Male) Drama

Pawan Malhotra (Tabbar)

Best Actor,Web Series (Female) Drama

Raveena Tandon (Aranyak)

Best Supporting Actor,Web Series (Male) Drama

Gagan Arora (Tabbar)

Best Supporting Actor,Web Series (Female) Drama

Supriya Pathak Kapur (Tabbar)

Best (Non-Fiction) Original (Series/Special)

House Of Secrets Burari Deaths

Best Film, Web Original

Dasvi

Best Actor, Web Original Film (Male)

Abhishek Bachchan (Dasvi)

Best Actor, Web Original Film (Female)

Taapsee Pannu (Looop Lapeta)

Best Supporting Actor, Web Original Film (Male)

Anil Kapoor (Thar)

Best Supporting Actor, Web Original Film (Female)

Mita Vashisht

Best Actor,Web Series (Male) Comedy

Jameel Khan (Gullak Season 3)

Best Actor,Web Series (Female) Comedy

Geetanjali Kulkarni (Gullak Season 3)

Best Supporting Actor,Web Series (Male) Comedy

Raghubir Yadav (Panchayat Season 2)

Best Supporting Actor,Web Series (Female) Comedy

Neena Gupta (Masaba Masaba Season 2)

Best Comedy (Series/Specials)

Gullak Season 3

Best Director, Series, Critics Choice

Ajitpal Singh (Tabbar)

Best Web Series

Tabbar

Best Web Series (Popular)

Rocket Boys

Best Actor Male (Drama)

Ishqwak Singh (Rocket Boys)

Best Actor Female Drama

Sakshi Tanwar

Best Actor Female (Comedy)

Mithila Palkar (Little Things Season 4)

Best Actor Male (Comedy)

Jitendra Kumar (Panchayat Season 2)