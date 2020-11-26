Filmfare OTT award is going to honour creators, artistes and technicians from 30 categories, check all the details.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: The coronavirus pandemic has made several changes in everyone's life, from theatres being shut to netizens shifting their focus to OTT platform is a whole new level of this pandemic. OTT platform has become the new mode of entertainment for people and as the Indian viewers are now all addicted to this platform, Filmfare took the opportunity and has come up with the Flyx Filmfare OTT Awards. This new award is going to honour creators, artistes and technicians from 30 categories.

What will be the new categories of OTT Awards?

There will be a total of thirty categories in the Flyx Filmfare OTT Awards. This time, the categories will have Best Comedy Series/Specials, Best Actor, Series (Male/Female): Comedy, Best Supporting Actor Series, (Male/Female): Comedy categories. Another category that Filmfare is introducing is the Best Unscripted (non-fiction) Original (Series/Special).

Apart from this, there will be Best Actor, Series (Male/Female): Drama, Best Supporting Actor Series, (Male/Female): Drama and some technical awards that will comprise of art direction, costume, cinematography, editing, story, best original soundtrack, background music that were included in the making of a series.

Not only this, but there will also be Best Actor, Series (Male/Female), Critics: Comedy, Best Actor, Series (Male/Female), Critics: Drama, and Best Series, Critics and Best director, Critics categories as well.

When will the voting of Flyx Filmfare OTT awards begin?

The voting of Flyx Filmfare OTT awards has already started on November 23. To cast your vote for the mentioned 30 categories you need to go the official website of Filmfare Awards and on the page, you will find the category of Filmfare OTT Awards 2020, there will be various options given and you can cast your vote from there.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Filmfare (@filmfare)

What is the eligibility criteria of this OTT Award nomination?

According to the official website of Filmfare. it states that only shows that have been released between Aug 01, 2019, and July 31, 2020, are being considered for the awards for this year.

What is the last date to vote in Flyx Filmfare OTT awards?

The last date to cast your vote for Flyx Filmfare OTT Awards 2020 is December 6, 2020.

What is eligibility criteria for voting in Flyx Filmfare OTT awards?

*Voting can be done online on filmfare.com and various other platforms.

*Any votes registered after the voting dates will not be counted and considered.

*The Voter must be above the age of 18 (eighteen) years and a should be citizen and resident of India.

*Each Voter shall be eligible to cast only one vote per category.

*Voters shall fill in the name of the web-series and the platform which is provided in the drop-down menu.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma