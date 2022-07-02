'Film That Took My Everything': Vijay Deverakonda Unveils His New Look From 'Liger'

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday-starrer 'Liger' has created a lot of buzz ever since its announcement. Moreover, after the first look of Vijay was shared from the film, the audience was impressed to see his transformation for the role. Vijay has posted another picture on Instagram from Liger in which he can be seen flaunting his abs.

Sharing his look from the film, Vijay wrote, "A Film that took my everything. As a performance, Mentally, physically my most challenging role. I give you everything! Coming Soon #LIGER".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vijay Deverakonda (@thedeverakonda)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu supported Vijay and shared his picture on her Instagram story. She wrote, "He knows the rules..just so he can break them..Guts and glory!! #Liger". Vijay reposted the story and wrote, "Sammy Bestt, Aug 25th-Taking over :)" with a smiley and a heart emoji.

Former professional boxer Mike Tyson will star in this film as well. On the occasion of his birthday, Vijay penned a sweet note on Instagram and shared some behind the scene moments with him. He wrote, "Happy Birthday @miketyson I never even dreamt of meeting you, forget all the things I got to do with you. You are a memory for life".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vijay Deverakonda (@thedeverakonda)

Vijay will also come as a guest on Koffee With Karan with his co-star Ananya Panday. He took the Nach Punjaabban challenge on Instagram. Sharing the video, he wrote, "Hooked to this step and the vibe of this song! As they say - #JugJuggJeeyo to the team and all our love for the film from Team Liger".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday)

Liger revolves around a rowdy Mumbai boy who becomes an MMA champion after getting the right direction from his coach. The movie will hit the theatres on August 25, 2022, in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. Apart from Vijay and Ananya, the movie also stars Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy and Vishu Reddy in pivotal roles.