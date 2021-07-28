Sushant Singh Rajput's family seeked a stay on the film based on the late actor's death case but no relief was granted. As a result, the film is set for a theatre release. Scroll down to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Sushant Singh Rajput's death case has been abuzz for a year now. And a few months ago, a movie titled 'Nyay: The Justice', based on the late actor's case was announced. And ever since it has been swimming in the pool of controversies. Not long ago, Sushant's father KK Singh had approached Delhi High Court seeking a ban on this one and other films which are based on the late actor's life and death case.

However, the Delhi High Court had refused to stay the release of the film. And this time again, the Delhi High Court has denied putting a stay on 'Nyay: The Justice'. As a result, the makers have decided to release the film in theatres soon.

Although, Delhi High Court on Monday granted liberty of Sushant Singh Rajput's father to approach the single judge with his grievances surrounding the release of the film. A bench of Justices Rajiv Shakdher and Tawant Singh said the parties were "free to advance their stand" before the single judge in view of the fact that the film 'Nyay: The Justice' now stood released on a digital platform.

The division bench was hearing the appeal filed by Rajput's father Krishna Kishore Singh against the single-judge order refusing to stay the release of the film. "Contentions of the appellant (Krishna Kishore Singh) will be examined in the background of the film", the division bench said while disposing of the appeal.

It clarified that in case the makers of the film were going to bring any changes to it, information would be given to Singh who would be at liberty to approach the single judge if so advised.

Meanwhile, talking about 'Nyay: The Justice' it has been written and directed by Dilip Gulati. On the other hand, Sarla A Saraogi and Rahul Sharma are the producers of the film.

The film casts actors Zuber Khan and Shreya Shukla in the lead roles, whereas, actor Aman Verma, Asrani, Shakti Kapoor, Kiran Kumar will also be seen in pivotal roles.

With inputs from IANS.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal