New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Akshay Kumar and Nupur Sanon are back as on-screen jodi with the sequel of their hit music video Filhaal, titled, Filhaal 2: Mohabbat.

The song has been sung by B Praak who also happened to be the voice of the previous track.

The actor teased fans with a glimpse of the song on his official social media handle. He took to his Instagram handle and wrote, "Filhaal se Mohabbat karne ka samay kareeb aa raha hai…Filhaal 2 - Mohabbat Song releasing on 6th July until then enjoy the teaser. FULL TEASER LINK IN BIO.

The teaser of the music video opens with Akshay Kumar riding a bike and the flashbacks of nostalgia with Nupur Sanon trigger in. Meanwhile, Nupur is spotted with her on-screen husband played by Ammy Virk in a car. That's when Akshay opens the door for her and hands her the dupatta which got stuck in the car's door. Apart from that, Akshay is also seen dancing at her wedding, while she stands on the balcony and watches him in sadness.

Fans have been eagerly waiting for Filhaal 2 ever since it was announced as the previous song was very well received by the audience when it was released in 2019. Filhaal garnered over 1 billion views on YouTube and 7.8 million likes as well.

Meanwhile, talking about the sequel, the song will be out on July 6.

