New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Akshay Kumar-starrer much-awaited song, Filhaal 2 – Mohabbat was released on Tuesday. The video of the song features Akshay Kumar, Nupur Sanon and Punjabi superstar Ammy Virk. This is Akshay Kumar's second collaboration with B Praak.

The song is a prequel to ‘Filhaal’, which was released in 2019. The video's narration depicts the love story of Akshay Kumar and Nupur Sanon which has its elements of unrequited love and sufferings-carrying heartbreak in it.

The official description of the song also adds that Akshay and Nupur reprise their roles from the original Filhaal. They play Dr Kabir Malhotra and Meher Grewal, respectively in the song. Filhaal, the 2019 song featuring Nupur Sanon and Akshay Kumar together, has so far recorded over a billion views on YouTube.

Filhaal, my first music video started out as something new and fun to do…but Filhaal 2 - Mohabbat is a result of your immense love. Now all yours," Akshay Kumar wrote in a social media post, sharing the video.

"This song will make you feel all those emotions and feelings that you’ve been hiding deep inside your heart!!" Nupur Sanon wrote in her Instagram post.

Directed by Arvindr Khaira of ‘Soch’ (2013) and ‘Pachhtaoge’ (2019) fame, Mohabbat song doesn't have a happy ending though it attempts to complete a cycle of love determining the fate of heartbreak and togetherness all at the same time. Akshay's look in the song is different and unique which supports the thematic element of the song.

Akshay Kumar awaits the release of his spy-thriller drama Bell Bottom this month. The actor will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi. He will also star in Aanand L Rai's films Raksha Bandhan and Atrangi Re. His other upcoming releases include Bachchan Pandey and a streaming series as well.

