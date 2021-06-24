Akshay Kumar took to his official social media handle to share the poster of the song featuring himself and actress Nupur Sanon. Read on to know more about the same.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Akshay Kumar is probably having the busiest time of his career as along with shooting multiple films at one go, the actor is also working on his new music video. Yes, do you remember the hit song Filhaal which starred Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur Sanon? Well, this one is its sequel. Yes, 'Filhaal 2 - Mohabbat' will also be sung by B Praak and will showcase the lead pair on screen together again

Akshay took to his official social media account to share the poster of the song featuring Nupur and himself. In the pic, Nupur can be seen sitting behind Akshay wearing a purple salwar kameez. Captioning the pic, Akshay wrote, "And the pain continues…If Filhall touched your heart, Filhaal 2 - Mohabbat will touch your soul. Stay tuned, teaser releasing on 30th June!"

Take a look at Akshay Kumar's Instagram post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

Not just Akshay, even, Nupur shared the poster on Instagram and wrote, "Woh Kehte hain ki bohot bohot bohot intezaar ka phal FILHAAL 2 hota hai !! Taiyaar ho jayiye humse 𝑴𝒐𝒉𝒂𝒃𝒃𝒂𝒕 karne ke liye (They say that the fruit of patience is Filhaal 2. Get ready to fall in love)!! And the pain continues."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nupur Sanon (@nupursanon)

The previous song Filhaal was released last year and was an instant hit for its storyline and music. The video showed the sad love story between Akshay and Nupur who get separated at the end of the song.

Talking about the singer B Praak, he gained utmost recognition after this song and went on to sing 'Teri Mitti' in Akshay Kumar's film Kesari. That song also became a hit amongst fans.

So guys, coming back to Filhaal 2, how excited are you for Akshay Kumar's new song?

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal