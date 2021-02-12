As per reports, the people barged in to ask for the due payment of stunt man Abbas Ali Moghul who had earlier worked with Vikram. Scroll down to read what Vikram said.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Some people allegedly stormed into Vikram Bhatt’s sets where the director was shooting for his web series Anamika starring Sunny Leone. Later it came to light that the unidentified group was infact people from the Fighters’ Association who visited the location to ask for money. As per sources, they asked Vikram to clear the dues of his action director and stunt guru, Abbas Ali Moghul.

People from the Fighters’ Association, said that the director failed to pay Abbas the amount of Rs 38 lakh for eight shows. Also, they were so adamant that they agreed to leave only after Vikram gave them the cheques of around Rs 13-14 lakh.

Amidst all this, the whole day went by and the shooting couldn’t resume as planned. Vikram even sent a legal notice to the Fighters' Association.

Meanwhile, talking to the Times Of India, Vikram said that he made sure Sunny Leone was not harmed. He told, “I was bewildered. I really didn't know what to do, but my first reaction of course was to ensure that Sunny Leone is safe. Soon, I was forced to send snapshots of the cheques that I will give Abbas. Later, a certain Murtaza from his team dropped by on the set to collect the cheques. By then, the sun had set and I could not complete the planned scenes”

On the other hand, Ejaz Gulab the General Secretary of Fighters' Association/Movie Stunt Artistes Association has denied all the allegations of extortion from Vikram Bhatt.

Talking about Bhatt’s web series, it’s not the first time Anamika’s shooting got delayed, last year due to the wrath of COVID-19, the filming of the show had to be postponed. Apart from Sunny Leone, Sonnalli Seygall has also been roped in for the series, who will be seen playing a key role. For the unversed, Anamika will release on OTT platform MX Player.

