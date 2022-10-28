Fighter Release Date: When And Where To Watch Hrithik Roshan And Deepika Padukone's Action Film

HRITHIK ROSHAN and Deepika Padukone-starrer 'Fighter' has been the talk of the town ever since its announcement as it is the first collaboration of these stars. However, the makers have not revealed much about the film's development. Earlier, it was announced that the movie will release on September 30, 2023. but the release date has been postponed now.

Hrithik and Deepika took to their social media to announce the new release date and shared the new poster also. Take a look:

25th January 2024- see you at the theatres! #Fighter pic.twitter.com/ywdLeTmwnI — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) October 28, 2022

When and Where To Watch Fighter:

Fighter has now been postponed to Republic Day 2024. The movie will now hit the theatres on January 25, 2024.

Apart from Hrithik and Deepika, the movie also stars Anil Kapoor. As per the reports, Hrithik and Deepika will be seen as Indian Air Force Pilots.

As per reports, Fighter makers have got Brahmastra's VFX team to work to the film. "Fighter is a visual spectacle with some aerial action sequences, which will be a one of its kind experience for the Indian audience,” a source was quoted as saying by Pinkvilla.

“It’s the new way of filming. The action scenes will be shot in real, but there are some blocks that will be enhanced with the use of VFX. Get ready to witness Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in India’s first aerial action franchise,” the source added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika will star in Pathaan, along with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. She will star in the Hindi remake of The Intern, along with Amitabh Bachchan.

Meanwhile, Hrithik was last seen in Vikram Vedha, along with Saif Ali Khan, Rohit Saraf and Radhika Apte. He will reportedly start working on the superhero film 'Krrish 4'.