FIFA World Cup: Nora Fatehi Features In Official Anthem Video, To Perform At Closing Ceremony | Watch

Bollywood diva Nora Fatehi, who has carved a niche for herself with her killer dance moves and chartbuster songs, is all set to go international. The ‘Dilbar Dilbar’ star, who has wowed the Indian audiences over the years, will be taking her dancing and singing talent to the international stage.

According to reports, Nora Fatehi will be representing India by performing at the FIFA World Cup in December this year. With this, Nora joins the ranks of Jennifer Lopez, Shakira and Pitbull and becomes the first Indian actor to achieve this feat.

While the details of her performance have been kept under wraps, word is that the actor has already signed the contract for her performance. According to a report in Zee News, “Nora’s song will be produced by the music label RedOne which is one of the most recognized record producers globally.” Previously, RedOne collaborated with global pop sensation Shakira for her football anthem ‘Waka Waka’. Nora is expected to perform live at the closing ceremony of the FIFA World Cup and will be crooning songs in Hindi.

Sharing a glimpse of her upcoming anthem, Nora took to her social media account and posted a video. Taking to her Instagram account, Nora captioned the post, “This time for @fifaworldcup the official worldcup anthem with a touch of diversity “Light the Sky” save the date 07/10/22 ! @redone @balqeesfathi @manalbenchlikha @rahmariadh #girlpower #dancewithnora.”

Watch:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)





Nora’s fans flooded the comments section. One fan wrote, “Nora is perfect dancer of this world.” Another wrote, “The Queen of Dance and Elegance.”

Meanwhile, Nora Fatehi will soon be seen in a special dance number in Siddharth Malhotra and Ajay Devgn-starrer ‘Thank God’. Directed by Indra Kumar, the movie will be released in theaters on October 24, on the occasion of Diwali.

Nora is also busy with the shoot of her reality show, ‘Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10’, which she judges along with Madhuri Dixit Nene and Karan Johar.