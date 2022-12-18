FIFA World Cup Finals: Davido, Qatari-based songwriter Aisha, Ozuna And More Perform At Closing Ceremony

The closing ceremony for the World Cup featured artists from around the world performing songs from the official soundtrack of the tournament in Qatar.

According to the reports in AP, the performers at Lusail stadium included Nigerian singer Davido and Qatari-based songwriter Aisha, Congolese artist Gims and Puerto Rican reggaeton singer Ozuna. The show, featuring fireworks and a light show, was meant to celebrate the world coming together for the monthlong tournament in the Gulf emirate.

Davido’s performance for FIFA world cup Final in Qatar🇶🇦❤️ pic.twitter.com/jSEkX6qmAd — DavidoOnCam (@DavidoOnCam) December 18, 2022

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone is all set to unveil the FIFA Trophy anytime soon. With this, she will be the first actress/actor in the entire history to unveil the prestigious trophy. Hours ahead of the grand event, the actress headed to her Instagram handle and teased fans with a picture from Qatar in the Stories section.

It is pertinent to note that Deepika will be launching the FIFA World Cup trophy today at the Lusail Stadium in a custom-made Louis Vuitton trunk.

The grand final between France and Argentina at Lusail Stadium on Sunday brings to a conclusion the 63-game World Cup in Qatar. Both teams are vying to add a third star to their crest.