FIFA World Cup 2022: Ranveer Singh Joins Ravi Shastri; Shah Rukh Khan Equates 'Pathaan' To Wayne Rooney

While France is preparing to defend its World Cup championship with the incredible combination of Mbappe, Griezman, and Giroud, Argentina is highly reliant on its superstar Lionel Messi to win the tournament after a 36-year absence.

Meanwhile, many B-town celebrities, including Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, Karisma Kapoor, and more, are present at the stadium to witness the FIFA finals between Argentina and France. Ranveer Singh joined the former head coach of the India national cricket team, Ravi Shastri, at the Lusail Stadium, as evident from the video that has been surfacing on social media.

Ranveer, who is gearing up for the release of his forthcoming film Cirkus, looked funky in a colour-blocked outfit. He opted for a black-coloured vest teamed up with a red zipper and green cap.

Ranveer might be also there to cheer her loving wife and actress, Deepika Padukone, who will unveil the FIFA trophy anytime soon today. Deepika will be launching the FIFA World Cup trophy today at the Lusail Stadium in a custom-made Louis Vuitton trunk.

Shah Rukh Khan, who joined the panel of the FIFA World Cup Finals, greeted England legend Wayne Rooney before taking a seat alongside him. “Have grown up watching Rooney and Manchester United on television," he said.

باثان مسيطر على شاروخان اوي❤️@iamsrk We Love you Sir 💞 pic.twitter.com/XaDD4b3Ct5 — Samar❤️SRK❤️Ka❤️Pyaar❤️ (@PyaarSamar) December 18, 2022

During their conversations, Rooney asked SRK about his upcoming film, "Who is Pathaan? Is he similar to anyone in football?" Shah Rukh answered, "I'm not saying this because you are here. Honestly, I will tell you who Pathaan is. Pathaan is the guy you call last minute when you are all tied up and you can't find a solution."

He is so warm 🥺🥺❤️‍🔥pic.twitter.com/MqNJG9pQkd — MAHA SRK FAN (@MahaanSRK) December 18, 2022

"For me, if you don't mind me saying, if Pathaan is to be equated to any footballer in the world, before or after or later, it will always be you. You are the tough guy," said the DDLJ actor.