FIFA World Cup 2022: Nora Fatehi Sets Stage Ablaze As She Performs 'Light The Sky' At Closing Ceremony | WATCH

The closing ceremony of the FIFA World Cup 2022 is going on in full swing with several celebrities from all across the globe giving their best performances at the Lusail Stadium. B-town diva Nora Fatehi set the FIFA stage ablaze with her electrifying performance on 'Light The Sky'.

With this, she becomes the first Indian Bollywood actress to ever perform at the Closing Ceremony of FIFA. The Dilbar star opted for a shiny black-coloured bodycon dress which perfectly enhanced her hourglass physique. The video saw Nora acquiring the FIFA stage as she croons as well as grooves on Light The Sky.

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone also unveiled the FIFA World Cup trophy at the Lusail Stadium on Sunday. She was joined by former Spanish footballer, Iker Casillas ahead of the final match. Deepika is perhaps the first global actress to do so in the history of FIFA. She unveiled the trophy in a custom-made Louis Vuitton trunk.

According to the reports in AP, the performers at the Lusail stadium also included Nigerian singer Davido and Qatari-based songwriter Aisha, Congolese artist Gims and Puerto Rican reggaeton singer Ozuna. The show, featuring fireworks and a light show, was meant to celebrate the world coming together for the monthlong tournament in the Gulf emirate.