FIFA World Cup 2022: Nora Fatehi All Set To Dazzel Qatar With Her Performance In Closing Ceremony

Bollywood's famous dancer-actor Nora Fatehi is all set to perform at the closing ceremony of the FIFA world cup 2022 in Qatar on Sunday, December 18. The finals will be held between Lionel Messi's Argentina and Kylian Mbappe's France. FIFA's official Twitter handle shared the news on Saturday.

Taking to Twitter, the FIFA World Cup official handle tweeted, "Sunday will be A Night to Remember! Before the #Qatar2022 Final, we'll have live performances from #FIFAWorldCup Soundtrack stars Davido and Aisha, Ozuna and Gims, and Nora Fatehi, Balqees, Rahma Riad and Manal."

Before the #Qatar2022 Final, we'll have live performances from #FIFAWorldCup Soundtrack stars Davido and Aisha, Ozuna and Gims, and Nora Fatehi, Balqees, Rahma Riad and Manal 🙌 pic.twitter.com/DUQSkNqtYj — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 17, 2022

Ahead of her performance, Nora was spotted leaving for Qatar at the Mumbai Airport in a stylish and quite expensive look. Here watch the video:

Meanwhile, earlier, the Bollywood beauty, Nora had performed at the ‘Fan Festival’ of the festival of football that was hosted by Al Bidda Park in Doha. In the event, Nora had grooved to several hit Bollywood numbers of her including ‘O Saki Saki’. She had also danced to the official song of the FIFA World Cup 2022 too called ‘Light The Sky’.

“That moment when you hear your voice at the World Cup stadium…It’s milestones like these that make the journey so worth it!,” Nora had commented on her social account after the performance.

Meanwhile, this year Bollywood celebs have made their presence felt at FIFA as Deepika Padukone has also left off for Qatar where she will be unveiling the FIFA trophy for 2022. Others celebs such as Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday, Aditya Seal, Mouni Roy and others were spotted at the FIFA stadiums enjoying matches.

FIFA's summit clash between Argentina vs France final in the ongoing World Cup will be held on Sunday and will start at 8.30 pm IST. The closing ceremony will be held before the all-important match. Indian fans are expected to be hooked to their television not only to watch their favourite teams lift the trophy but also to watch Nora’s performance.