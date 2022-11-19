FIFA World Cup 2022: BTS Jungkook To Robbie Williams, Confirmed List Of Celebs Performing At Opening Ceremony

FIFA World Cup 2022 opening ceremony is all set to take place on November 20. The fans look forward to this opening ceremony as it is a star-studded event and celebrities from all over the world come together to perform. Check the list of celebs performing at the event.

Confirmed List Of Performers:

BTS Jungkook is confirmed to perform at the opening ceremony of Fifa 2022. Meanwhile, BTS, on their official Twitter page, announced the news.

As per several reports, Colombian pop star Shakira, who sang the 2010 World Cup's official song, the Black Eyed Peas, Robbie Williams will be performing at the event.

Meanwhile, Nora Fatehi, who was also reported to perform at Fifa 2022 opening ceremony, will perform on November 29. She announced the news on Instagram and wrote, "Cant wait to see you guys on 29th November in Qatar @fifaworldcup Fan Fest STAGE! A full 1 hour performance of all my bollywood and international songs! Its gna be. Save the date!! #dancewithnora some of my lucky fans will get a chance to join me on stage! So dont miss it."

Singer Dua Lipa was reported to perform at the opening ceremony as well. However, she has denied all the reports.

WHERE WILL THE OPENING CEREMONY TAKE PLACE?

The opening ceremony will be held at the 60,000-capacity Al Bayt Stadium located 40km north of Doha. The Al Bayt Stadium is the farthest venue from central Doha but also one of the biggest and has a retractable roof. It is named and designed after the tents used by nomads in the Gulf.

The opening ceremony of the World Cup will take place on November 20, ahead of the opening Group A match between hosts Qatar and Ecuador. It is scheduled to begin at 1400 GMT. The original plan was for the opening ceremony to be held before Qatar's first game on Nov. 21, which would have created the unusual situation of two games being held before it. The opening match was then brought forward by a day.