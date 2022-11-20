FIFA World Cup 2022: BTS Jungkook's Song 'Dreamers' OUT; Fans Can't Stop Praising This Groovy Track

BTS Jungkook has released his most awaited song 'Dreamers' for the FIFA World Cup 2022. You can listen to this groovy and energetic track on Spotify. Jungkook will also perform at the opening ceremony of FIFA World Cup 2022 on Saturday.

The song got leaked on Saturday but was taken down from the internet soon after.

Within 30 minutes of the song's release, Dreamers has become popular among the BTS ARMY. The fans are appreciating the encouraging lyrics of the song.

The opening ceremony will be held at the 60,000-capacity Al Bayt Stadium located 40km north of Doha. The Al Bayt Stadium is the farthest venue from central Doha but also one of the biggest and has a retractable roof. It is named and designed after the tents used by nomads in the Gulf.

The Black Eyed Peas and Robbie Williams will be performing at the event.

Talking about BTS, the K-pop group is currently on break as they want to focus on their solo projects and will be moving forward with their military enlistment.

Jungkook recently collaborated with Charlie Puth for the song 'Left Right Left'. Jin also collaborated with Coldplay for his solo single 'The Astronaut'. Suga also collaborated with PSY for the song 'That That'. J-Hope released his solo album 'Jack In The Box' and RM has announced his solo album 'Indigo'.

Apart from their solo albums, BTS will soon enlist for military procedures. The group will reunite again in 2025.

Talking about BTS' military enlistment, Bighit Music said, "BIGHIT MUSIC is proud to announce today that the members of BTS are currently moving forward with plans to fulfill their military service. After the phenomenal concert to support Busan’s bid for the World Expo 2030, and as each individual embarks on solo endeavors, it’s the perfect time and the members of BTS are honored to serve."

Recently, BTS received nominations in three categories in Grammys 2023 including Best Music Video for Yet to Come, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for My Universe and Album of the Year as a featured artist on Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres. The group has made history as 'Yet To Come' has become BTS' first Korean language song to be nominated at the Grammys.