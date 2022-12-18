FIFA World Cup 2022: Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan Root For Argentina Ahead Of Finale

All eyes are on the much-awaited FIFA World Cup 2022 match on Sunday, and Bollywood celebrities are no different to be excited. Many Bollywood celebs have been spotted at the event in the past couple of weeks sharing the stands and cheering for their favorite teams in the game.

As the final match is between Argentina and France, many Bollywood celebrities such as Arjun Kapoor and Varun Dhawan have come forward to support their respective favorite teams. Arjun Kapoor who is an avid sports lover, recently took to his Instagram handle to showcase his support for Lionel Messi-led team Argentina, who are ready to face France for the winner's position.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor)

Arjun posted a short video of himself holding Lionel Messi's jersey with number 10, which belongs to the captain, and wrote, "Rooting for you tonight @leomessi cause no one deserves this one more than you! All hail the G.O.A.T! #LeoMessi."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

Meanwhile, another sports lover in the Bollywood stands Varun Dhawan took to his Instagram handle to post pictures of himself playing football, where he was seen wearing Argentina's jersey.

Sharing the pictures, Dhawan wrote, "For the love of the game @fifaworldcup who u rooting for?" He made it extremely clear by donning Argentina's jersey that he is supporting Lionel Messi for the iconic match between France and Argentina.

Several other Bollywood celebrities including Kartik Aaryan and Deepika Padukone were seen flying out to Qatar to attend the final football game of the year. Kartik Aryan treated his fans to a glimpse of his boarding pass from the flight and wrote, " "Football is Passion #Finals."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

Earlier, the superstar Shah Rukh Khan was also asked on Twitter about the team he will be seen supporting in his 'AskSRK' session, where the star quickly replied, "Arre yaar the heart says Messi no?? But Mbappa is a treat to watch also."

Arre yaar the heart says Messi no?? But Mbappa is a treat to watch also https://t.co/XFUOE2t7d9 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 17, 2022

Where dancer Nora Fatehi was seen representing India at the opening ceremony of FIFA World Cup 2022, Deepika Padukone will be unveiling the trophy cup of the season during the final match. She was earlier snapped leaving for Qatar at the Mumbai airport.