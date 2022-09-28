FIFA Releases Special Series 'Captain Fantastic' On Sunil Chhetri's Untold Story; When And Where To Watch

Indian Football Captain Sunil Chhetri's career in the sport has been outstanding and now it has got a new definition as FIFA has released a series named 'Captain Fantastic' based on Chhetri's exceptional international career in football.

Announcing the release of 'Captain Fantastic', FIFA on Twitter captioned it, "You know all about Ronaldo and Messi, now get the definitive story of the third highest scoring active men's international."

'Captain Fantastic' will consist of a lot of unseen and unheard things about this star, be it his pre-teen anguish, his debut for India at age of 20, his romance with his future wife and his early days and peak as a football player with many awards and records under his belt.

When and Where To Watch 'Captain Fantastic'

You can watch the series about Chhetri's career on FIFA+, its streaming platform. The series has three episodes.

Captain Fantastic Synopsis:

The first episode of the series takes us back to where it all started for Sunil Chhetri, India’s talismanic captain. This fly-on-the-wall saga unearths untold tales of the man who would be captain — from his precocious pre-teen angst to the first embers of his long romance with his future wife — all leading up to his India debut at the age of 20. Close associates loved ones, and footballing colleagues help tell the tale — apart from the man himself, the man affectionately dubbed, ‘Captain, Leader, Legend'.

Meanwhile, Chhetri is the third-highest goal-scorer among active players in international football with 84 goals, only behind other legends like Lionel Messi of Argentina (90) and Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal (117). He is India's most-capped player and also its leading goal-scorer.

In 2017, he helped India clinch the 2007, 2009, and 2012 Nehru Cup trophies and the 2011, 2015, and 2021 editions of the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) Championship. He has also been honoured with the AIFF Player of the Year award a record seven times. Sunil is the recipient of the country's highest sporting honour, the Khel Ratna Award in 2021.