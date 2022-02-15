Mumbai | ANI: It's that time of the year again! VLCC presents Femina Miss India 2022 is all set to handpick the best talent from across the nation giving a once in a lifetime opportunity to all the participants. With its vision to empower the youth and represent the best of India's talent at international platforms, VLCC presents Femina Miss India 2022 is all set to scout the nation's talent yet again.

Presented by VLCC and co-powered by Sephora with Rajnigandha Pearls as their sponsor, the pageant is going in its virtual format for the second time now. It has launched a nationwide hunt effective February 14, to select representatives each from the 28 states and a representative from Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir besides a collective representative from the Union Territories making for a total of 31 finalists.

About Femina Miss India 2022 selection process:

The selection process of the state representatives will entail an online registration process inviting specific audition video task submissions only via the Moj App (short video app).

The participation criteria for any applicant includes Height - 5'3" and above; Age: 18 - 25 (25 as per December 31, 2021). Age 26 and 27 are eligible for the runner up position only OCI (Overseas Citizen of India) cardholders are also eligible for the 2nd runner up position.

To participate, every applicant needs to download the Moj App, create a profile and upload three audition videos (introduction, talent and ramp walk). Once completed, the applicant needs to log onto (www.missindia.com) and fill in the requisite details. Registrations are open until March 15, 2022.

Applicants also have the option to visit their nearest VLCC centre for a free height and fitness certificate and in return get pampered with some amazing complimentary services. An internal screening process, which will include experts and panellists, will select the 31 finalists. These shortlisted finalists will undergo rigorous training and grooming and be mentored by the former beauty queen and actor Neha Dhupia.

For the unversed, after the screening process, the participants will be further shortlisted and will arrive in Mumbai to compete for the coveted crown at the Grand Finale, later this year. The Grand Finale will air on Colors HD. The winner of VLCC Femina Miss India 2022 will represent India at the Miss World pageant.

Former Indian Miss World winners include- Reita Faria (1966), Aishwarya Rai (1994), Diana Hayden (1997), Yukta Mookhey (1999), Priyanka Chopra (2000) and Manushi Chhillar (2017).

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan