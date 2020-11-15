New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: The veteran Bengali actor, Soumitra Chatterjee has passed away on Sunday, after battling with coronavirus. The 85-year-old was known to be one of the most celebrated and finest actors in India.

After the demise of the actor, netizens couldn't stop themselves from pouring condolences over the sudden death of the finest actor. One of the users said, "Feluda is no more with us. Even if he does not exist, his immortality will remain among us. My deepest condolences to his family."

Another user said, "My neighbour in Kolkata.grew up watching him in person and on celluloid. A legend , RIP Soumitra Chatterjee."

Yet another said, "One of my all time fav actors ever. Noone can be Apu like him...he had been suffering for long. Hope he gets some peace now."

RIP #SoumitraChatterjee

When a big banyan tree falls..

Thank you for the films sir.

RIP Soumitra Chatterjee

The end of an era ! 💔

The end of an era ! 💔

Rest in peace sir. We will always miss you.#SoumitraChatterjee #RestInPeace

Deeply saddened by this news...greatest actor of all times..an end of the era..your legacy will live on Sir...praying for your peace 🙏🙏 #SoumitraChatterjee

Soumitra Chatterjee. Cannot imagine what our Bengali lives would have been like without him. Heartbroken.

The actor tested positive on October 5 and was dealing with co-morbidity issues. Later, he was admitted to the hospital and on October 9, 2020, his health deteriorated but he was responding well to the treatment.

He was also treated with plasma therapy twice but his health condition did not improve much.

Chatterjee was known for his film collaborations with Oscar-winning film director Satyajit Ray. He did 14 films with Satyajit. He even made his debut in 1959 with Satyajit Ray's The World of Apu (Apur Sansar).

He was also awarded the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for lifetime contribution to Indian cinema in 2012 and before then in 2004, he was honored with the Padma Bhushan, the third-highest civilian honour.

