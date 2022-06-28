'Feels So Special': Alia Bhatt Expresses Her Gratitude Towards Fans After Pregnancy Announcement

Bollywood's most loved couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt made their fans' week even more special after announcing their pregnancy. As soon as Alia revealed this good news, fans and B-town celebs expressed their happiness and started pouring in congratulatory messages. Now, Alia Bhatt has expressed her gratitude and thanked her fans for their good wishes.

Sharing a picture with Ranbir on her Instagram story, Alia Bhatt thanked her fans for their sweet messages. She wrote, "Overwhelmed with all love! Have tried to read everyone's messages and good wishes and all I want to say is, that it truly feels so special to celebrate such a big moment in our lives with all your love and blessing! Thank you to every single one of you".

Earlier, Alia Bhatt announced her pregnancy with an adorable post and shared a picture with Ranbir Kapoor. She wrote in the caption, "Our Baby... Coming Soon.” She also posted a picture of a lion and lioness with their cub.

Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor also shared an unseen picture of the couple after the pregnancy announcement. She wrote, "God bless", with heart emoticons. Sonam Kapoor wrote, "Congratulations Neetu aunty", with heart emoji. Meanwhile, Alia commented, "My favourite picture". Her 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' co-star Anil Kapoor wrote, "Mubarakan Ji Mubarkan".

Ranbir and Alia got married on April 14 in a private ceremony. Meanwhile, on the work front, the couple will star together in Brahmastra, along with Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjun. The movie will release on September 9, 2022.

Ranbir will be seen in Shamshera, along with Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor. He will star in Animal, along with Rashmika Mandanna. Meanwhile, Alia is currently shooting for her Hollywood debut 'Heart of Stone'. She will be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Ranveer Singh.