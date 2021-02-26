Shahid Kapoor will be seen in the film Jersey in which he will be seen sharing the screen space with Pankaj Kapur and Mrunal Thakur. The film is set to go down on floors on November 5, 2021.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: The heartthrob of Bollywood- Shahid Kapoor who just turned 40 is high on love. Recently, the Kabir Singh actor shared a mushy photo with his wife Mira Rajput Kapoor and we are all for it. He shared an adorable picture with the caption that read, "Feeling the looove."

In the picture, Mira is giving a peck to Shahid and he is just posing in the cutest possible way that will make your heart skip a beat. As soon as the Fida actor shared the post, fans flooded the comment section with heart emoticons.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor)

One of the users wrote, "Rab ne bana di jodi."

Another user wrote, "even I love you and I am also feeling the love shahid."

Yet another wrote, "Ufff.. Kabir Singh and his real-life Preeti."

Recently, the actor celebrated his 40th birthday on Thursday, and Mira shared a somewhat similar picture to wish Shahid on his special day. In that photo, Mira was showering all her love for her hubby and she captioned the post that read, "I like me better when I’m with you Happy 40th to the love of my life. Any wiser and I’m in trouble. Lucky me you don’t look it and lucky you, I don’t show it. I love you, baby."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor)

On the actor's birthday, Mira shared yet another post in which Shahid was looking nothing less than a SNACC as he was coming out of a swimming pool. The monochrome picture was bringing out all the colours of the actor, and as soon as Mira shared the post fans went gaga over it. Her caption read, "Shine on. Be one with the Light.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor)

On the work front, Shahid is currently busy with the shoot of his upcoming web series. The Jab We Met actor will also be seen in the film Jersey in which he will be seen sharing the screen space with Pankaj Kapur and Mrunal Thakur. The film is set to go down on floors on November 5, 2021.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma