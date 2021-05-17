Vidya Balan took to her official social media handle to share the first look of her upcoming film 'Sherni' with her fans. Read on to know more about the movie.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Vidya Balan is one of the most versatile actresses in Bollywood now and never shies away from trying different roles all the time. And this time too, the actress will be seen in a different kind of role in her upcoming film 'Sherni'. Yes, the actress who had announced her film, 'Sherni' last year in March 2020 has now shared a new look of it.

In the new look, Vidya can be seen in a tense expression, dressed as a forest officer with a walkie-talkie in her hand.

The actress took to her official social media handle and posted a poster of the film. On her Instagram, she wrote, "Fearless as she steps out into the world!... Happy to announce my latest film ‘Sherni’ @primevideoin... Meet #SherniOnPrime in June."

The film is inspired by real-life incidents of tension between humans and wildlife where Vidya will be seen playing the role of a forest officer. 'Sherni' which was started in March 2020, was put on a halt due to the COVID-19 lockdown which was imposed last year. The shooting of the same resumed later in October 2020.

This film is going to be released on OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. Apart from Sherni, another film of Vidya which premiered online on the same app was 'Shakuntala Devi' which was released last year.

Talking about her film Sherni, Vidya, in an interview with Times Of India, has said, "'Shakuntala Devi' released in July, and now because of the pandemic, I don’t know whether my upcoming film 'Sherni' will release in theatres or on an OTT platform. But after a few months, the film will definitely release."

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal