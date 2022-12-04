Fawad Khan's 'The Legend Of Maula Jatt' To Release In India? Here's What We Know

Pakistani actor Fawad Khan has a huge fan following in India and he proved his talent as an actor with stellar performances in 'Kapoor & Sons' and 'Khoobsurat'. Apart from India, the actor found success internationally as well after starring in Ms Marvel. Now, his latest film 'The Legend Of Maula Jatt' is on the way to becoming one of the most successful Pakistani films. The movie has reportedly crossed Rs 200 crore worldwide.

However, the movie has not been released in India yet as it has left Fawad's Indian fans disappointed. As per the latest reports, The Legend Of Maula Jatt will release in India this month. According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, The Legend Of Maula Jatt is expected to release in cinema halls in India on December 23.

“The Legend Of Maula Jatt is expected to release in cinema halls in India on December 23. Zee Studios has backed the film and are working towards making sure it happens. A clearer picture will emerge in the next week as to whether the film will make it in cinemas, and whether it will release on December 23 or some other date,” a source was quoted saying by Bollywood Hungama.

Ranveer Singh's 'Cirkus' will also release on December 23, 2022. Moreover, Avatar: The Way Of Water will release on December 16 and there will be a big clash at the box office.

Apart from Fawad Khan, The Legend Of Maula Jatt also stars Hamza Ali Abbasi, Humaima Malik and Mahira Khan.

Fawad Khan made his Hollywood debut with Marvel Cinematic Universe's mini web series 'Ms Marvel'. The show is streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar. Fawad Khan played a cameo role in the series.

Talking about his Bollywood ventures, Fawad made his big debut with the 2014 film 'Khoobsurat', which also starred Sonam Kapoor in the lead role. He last appeared in Karan Johar's directorial 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil', which also starred Ranbir Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai and Anushka Sharma.