Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan-Starrer Pakistani Hit Film 'The Legend Of Maula Jatt' Likely To Release In India

Pakistani film The Legend of Maula Jatt is likely to hit the big screen in India this Friday, as reported by an INOX official. If the development turns out to be true, it will be the first film from Pakistan in over a decade to get a theatrical release in India. The film stars Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan in the lead role.

An INOX Leisure Ltd's chief programming officer Rajender Singh Jyala said in a statement, "It will be played in Punjab and a few theatres in Delhi in INOX where there are Punjabi-speaking people."

Multiplex chain PVR Cinemas took to its official Instagram handle and shared a release announcement. "Presenting the official poster of #TheLegendofMaulaJatt! Coming to PVR this Friday," read the post.

Bilal Lashari is the director and writer of the action drama movie, which was released in Pakistan in October 2022. The producers of the movie believe it is not a remake or a prequel; rather, it is an adaptation of the 1979 cult hit Maula Jatt. Produced by Ammara Hikmat and Asad Jamil Khan under the production banner of Lashari Films and Encyclopedia, the movie is based on the characters and stories created by Nasir Adeeb.

In addition to Mahira Khan, Hamza Ali Abbasi, and Humaima Malik, Fawad Khan plays the title role in the movie. The Legend of Maula Jatt premiered at Cue Cinemas in Lahore on October 12, 2022, and was theatrically released by Mandviwalla Entertainment in Pakistan on October 13, 2022. A local folk hero by the name of Maula Jatt battles Noori Natt, the head of a vicious clan, in the movie.

The movie was widely praised by critics as well as the audience. It made more than $10 million globally, surpassing Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2's entire theatrical run and shattering multiple box office records, including becoming the highest-grossing Pakistani and Punjabi movie of all time.