Fawad Khan Birthday Special: Lesser-Known Facts About Pak Actor Who Won Indian Hearts

After gaining notoriety in Pakistan, leaving Indian women weak on their knees and making a splash in Hollywood with his role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Fawad Khan has proved that he is more than just a dreamboat.

Therefore, on his 41st birthday, we have gathered a few lesser-known facts about the Khuda Kay Liye heartthrob:

Fawad Afzal Khan was born in Karachi, Pakistan on November 29, 1981 to a family originally based Lahore. He began modelling at the age of 13 and had met his wife, Sadaf, at the age of 17, in his tuition class.

He started acting at the age of 22 with a lead role in the Pakistani drama serial Jutt and Bond. He made his film debut in 2007 with the acclaimed Pakistani film Khuda Kay Liye before making a name for himself with TV shows like Humsafar, Dastaan, and Zindagi Gulzar Hai.

However, before becoming an actor, he was the lead singer of Pakistani rock bank Entity Paradigm. Fawad, along with his wife, also owns a fashion brand called Silk by Fawad Khan.

He is the first Pakistani actor to receive a Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut for his performance in the Khoobsurat, opposite Sonam Kapoor in 2014.

He is also the first Pakistani star to be featured on the cover of the Indian magazine Grazia and Vogue India in 2015.

Not many people know that Fawad Khan used to have a strong American accent in the initial days of his acting career. During an interview with Society magazine, he once said that back in the day, he was often referred to as a "burger bachcha" in Pakistan.

"It is actually a very demeaning term. I had this very heavy American accent. Like a Yankee accent. Then I saw a Bollywood award show where some poor expat was talking to a very big Bollywood celebrity in this accent. But the celeb took the piss out of him because of his accent. That day I realised this can turn out to be terrible for me," he said.

Fawad Khan has worked in three Hindi films – Khoobsurat, Kapoor and Sons and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, between 2014-2016.

However, in 2016, after the terrible Uri incident, Pakistani artists were prohibited from acting in Bollywood. In 2019, following the Pulwama terror attack, the All Indian Cine Workers Association had declared a total ban on all Pakistani entertainers and artists working in India.

Nonetheless, he misses Mumbai and the friends he made in the Hindi film industry. Talking to Film Companion in 2021, he said, "I made some great friends there, I still keep in touch with them. Yeah, I miss it. I miss Mumbai, it's a beautiful city. In fact, all the cities that I have been to, I have had a lovely experience."

In 2022, Fawad Khan made his comeback in Pakistani cinema, after six long years, with The Legend of Maula Jatt, which also stars Hamza Ali Abbasi, Humaima Malik and Mahira Khan.

The film emerged as the highest-grossing Pakistani film of all time with a worldwide gross of over PKR 200 crore, outperforming some bigger Indian movies like RRR, Ram Setu and Thank God, in several overseas markets like the US and the UK.

Earlier this year, Fawad also featured in the fifth episode of MCU's Ms Marvel where he played the character of Hasan, protagonist Kamala Khan's great-grand father and a freedom fighter during the British rule in India.