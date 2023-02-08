Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed's 'Barzakh' Becomes Only Selection From South Asia To Be Screened At Series Mania Festival

Actors Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed's web series, Barzakh, is all set to premiere at the Series Mania festival this year. With this, it is the only selection from South Asia that will be screened at the event in France in March. The 12-title competitive International Panorama line-up will include the series in its screening schedule.

It is pertinent to note that the Fawad Khan-starrer web series has been nominated in several categories including Best Series, Best Director, Best Actress, and Best Actor as well as the Student Jury award and the Audience award.

Fawad portrays a charming single parent in Barzakh. He is tormented by guilt over what he has lost. Sanam portrays the intriguing and sympathetic lead female character. Barzakh, which was filmed in the Hunza Valley in Pakistan, explores themes of love, sorrow, and reconciliation while fusing magical realism with supernatural fiction in the context of a family reunion.

Talking about the selection, Asim said, "At its core, Barzakh is a family drama framed within a world of supernatural beings and other worldly events. The genesis of the story stemmed from a personal loss and the fears that came with it, making me realise that love is indeed eternal and nudging me to write a story about it."

"The selection of Barzakh at the Series Mania is such a momentous yet humbling occasion for all of us, not only because it’s a show that’s so close to my heart but also because the selection is such a strong validation of our belief in this story which is now finding its way amongst the best in the world," he further added.