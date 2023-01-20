  • News
'Fauda' Season 4 Twitter Review: Netizens Hail Lior Raz-Starrer Web Series, But They Feel Absence Of One 'Stand-Out Character'

Season 4 of Israeli TV show Fauda finally released on Netflix on January 20, 2023. Here's what Twitter users have to say about the show:

By Swati Singh
Fri, 20 Jan 2023 03:42 PM IST
Minute Read
After three successful seasons of the Israeli TV series, Fauda, the makers finally released the fourth installment on Friday, that is, January 20, 2023. The web series stars Lior Raz, Hisham Suliman, Shadi Mar’i, Itzik Cohen, and Neta Garty in pivotal roles. Season 4 consists of 12 episodes and can be watched by those who have a subscription to Netflix.

Fauda Season 4 picks up where the previous season left off, with Doron (Lior Raz) feeling guilty about his teammate's death and angry and frustrated about his dismissal from the unit. Captain Ayub (Itzik Cohen) tries to help Doron out of his predicament by recruiting him for a basic security mission in Brussels.

As Fauda's much-awaited season premiered on Netflix on Friday, it garnered mixed reactions from the audience, as evident from the micro-blogging site.

A Twitter user wrote, "#Fauda is back! Season 4 drops on @netflix Friday, Jan 20. Looks like the team is taking their skills on the road this time," while another one tweeted, "Fauda season 4 is finally here but there’s one stand-out character missing from the latest installment and we’re not happy about it."

 A netizen took to his Twitter account and wrote, "Here we go perfect start to the day and the weekend starting tomorrow my favourite series of all time. Season 4 is going to break viewership records in India." Check out how others reacted below:

