New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actor Fatima Sana Shaikh recently opened about fighting many 'isms' in her Bollywood career as a female actor and the struggles she faced being an outsider in the tinsel town. In a shocking revelation, the Dangal actress also said that she was sexually abused as young as three years old, as she addressed the issue of sexism in women's life.

In an interview to entertainment website Pinkvilla, the Dangal actress said that sexism is a battle every woman fight on a daily basis. The 28-year-old further said that she was told that she would only get work in Bollywood through sexual favours. However, she stated that she has hope in future of the country.

Speaking to Pinkvilla, Fatima Sana Shaikh revealed, "I was molested when I was five years old. No... I was three years old. So, you understand how deep sexism goes. It's a battle we fight on everyday basis. It's a battle every woman, every minority person fights every day. And I hope that our future is better. I have hope in our future."

"I have faced people telling me that the only way to get a job is through sex. So that has also happened to me. I have lost jobs to someone else for whatever reason. But I feel that there are a lot of struggles that a lot of people are facing apart from this industry and sexism is very much relevant and it exists in every industry," Fatima, who also starred in Thugs of Hindostan, added.

Fatima Sana Shaikh is not new in the Bollywood industry and worked as a child artist in hit films like Chachi 420, Ishq, One 2 Ka 4 and Bade Dilwala. She got her big debut in Bollywood as a lead actor in Aamir Khan-starrer wrestling drama Dangal. She portrayed Indian freestyle wrestler, Geeta Phogat in the film, which went on to become one of the biggest hit films of Hindi cinema. In 2018, Fatima also starred in epic drama Thugs of Hindostan, sharing the screen with Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan.

Fatima Sana Shaikh will next be seen in Abhishek Bachchan and Rajkummar Rao-starrer Ludo which will release on November 12 at OTT platform Netflix. Apart from Ludo she also has Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari in her kitty.

Posted By: Talib Khan